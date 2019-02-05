Woman’s restrained body found on side of Connecticut road: police

GREENWICH, Conn. — A woman’s “restrained and constrained” body was found on the side of a Connecticut road Tuesday, police told PIX11 sister station WTIC.

The body was found by a town worker 10 to 15 feet off Glenville Road in Greenwich around 8:15 a.m., police said.

The police indicate that due to how the body was when it was found, they have determined it to be a homicide, and a homicide investigation is underway.

The woman’s body was “restrained and constrained,” according to police.

Police don’t believe the homicide happened where the body was found.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is investigating how the woman died.

Police Captain Robery Barry called this a “huge tragedy” for victim’s family.

The victim has not been identified, but police described her as a woman under the age of 30, WTIC reports.

Greenwich police said the investigation will be a “long, methodical” process.