Woman killed, man injured by stray bullets in Coney Island: police

NEW YORK — A mother of six was an innocent victim of stray gunfire Monday morning in Coney Island, police said.

Police say Dorothy Dixon, 53, and a 47-year-old man were shot around West 33rd Street and Neptune Avenue, near a construction site, at 11:42 a.m.

Dixon was shot in the torso and the man was hit in his left leg. The victims were transported to a hospital, but Dixon did not survive, police said. The man remains in the hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Police say two men were arguing with each other when one of them pulled out a gun and fired several shots.