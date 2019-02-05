WeWork parent company opens first on-demand hourly and daily coworking space

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The We Company, the parent company of WeWork, is continuing to expand. Its latest venture, Made by We, is the firm's first on-demand retail and coworking space that’s open to the public.

Located in the Flatiron District, Made by We is a pay as you go hourly or daily workspace. Unlike other WeWorks, no monthly membership is required.

“[Made by We is] a place where people can come and work, it’s a place where people can come and explore products made by companies who work in WeWork spaces around the world, and enjoy amazing coffee and other food,” said Parker Lieberman, Director of Retail Strategy and Operations for Made by We.

Guests can purchase food and coffee by Bluestone Lane. They can also buy over 300 different products created by WeWork companies nationwide, ranging from candles, to electronics, to apparel. The merchandise was selected after a company-wide pitch competition last year.

The We Company hopes the space will act as a modern “town square” for the neighborhood and plans to host community events. The front part of Made by We, including the Bluestone Lane counter and the gift shop, is open to the public to visit free of charge from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

If you want to work in the back, you can walk-in and purchase time. The minimum time for a seat reservation is 30-minutes which costs $6. Each additional minute costs $0.20.

Users can also book a day pass in advance, which costs $50 for WeWork members and $65 for the general public. Six private conference rooms are also available to rent with reservations beginning at $50 an hour.

For more information about pricing and reservations, visit Made by We’s website.