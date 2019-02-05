Several construction workers unconscious at midtown construction site

MANHATTAN — Several construction workers are unconscious at a midtown construction site.
They had to be removed from the 29th Street site near Madison Avenue by firefighters.
There are nine patients being treated, according to the FDNY. None of the injures are life threatening.
Three people were taken to a local hospital and two of those patients are in serious condition, officials said.
There appears to have been a carbon monoxide situation from a generator being used at the site.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.