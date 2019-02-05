Several construction workers unconscious at midtown construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Several construction workers are unconscious at a midtown construction site.

They had to be removed from the 29th Street site near Madison Avenue by firefighters.

There are nine patients being treated, according to the FDNY. None of the injures are life threatening.

Three people were taken to a local hospital and two of those patients are in serious condition, officials said.

#FDNY members are operating on scene of a construction site at 30 E. 29 St. in Manhattan with reports of a carbon monoxide incident. There are currently nine patients at the scene, all injuries are non-life-threatening. FDNY operations continue. — FDNY (@FDNY) February 5, 2019

There appears to have been a carbon monoxide situation from a generator being used at the site.

