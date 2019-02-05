Queens deli worker grazed by bullet during robbery

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens deli worker was grazed in the head by a bullet during a robbery over the weekend, police said.

Police say three men approached an employee at Sutphin Boulevard’s Gourmet Deli in Jamaica at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday. One of the men held up his gun and demanded money from the register, but the employee refused. The man then fired his gun, hitting the 27-year-old employee.

The three individuals ran outside of the store and fled west on 110 Avenue. A fourth individual was staking the store outside.

The employee was transported to a hospital and is expected to be okay, police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows the violent incident.

The first individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, blue jeans and black and white sneakers.

The second individual was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, black sweatpants and black sneakers.

The third individual was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, dark colored jeans and black sneakers.

The fourth individual was last seen wearing a blue hooded jacket, a blue scarf across his face, blue pants and red or orange sneakers.

