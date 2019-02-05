NYC Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia will serve as interim head of NYCHA

NEW YORK — Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garica – who also serves as New York City’s lead czar – will soon work as the new interim head of the New York City Housing Authority, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday.

“Kathryn Garcia is a battle-tested manager,” he said in a Tweet. “She’s fought for communities in every borough, from improving snowstorm response on Staten Island to reducing air pollution in Bushwick. As interim @NYCHA Chair, she’s going to work every day to improve life for our 400,000 residents.”

Garcia will replace Stanley Brezenoff, who only recently replaced Shola Olatoye. Olatoye stepped down at the end of April.

New York City and U.S. Housing officials recently reached a deal to put NYCHA under the eye of a federal monitor.

As outlined in the agreement, officials have a month to develop a list of candidates, then another month to select a permanent Chair and CEO from this list.

Garcia will take a leave of absence from the Sanitation Department while she serves as head of NYCHA.

“I am going to work every single day to make life better for the 400,000 New Yorkers who call NYCHA home,” she said about her plans. “There’s been real progress—now it’s time to go farther and faster. We have a plan to renovate tens of thousands of apartments and an agreement with the federal government to improve all of our key services to residents. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and put these plans into action.”