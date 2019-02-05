MS-13 gang member charged in deadly Queens subway platform shooting: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Charges have officially been filed against the suspected MS-13 gang member who allegedly shot and killed a rival gang member on a crowded Queens subway platform Sunday afternoon.

Ramiro Gutierrez, who was taken into Police custody on Monday, is now facing charges for murder, gang assault, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, authorities said Tuesday.

The 26-year-old suspect is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Abel Mosso around 1 p.m. Sunday after fighting on a Manhattan-bound 7 train. Mosso is a suspected 18th Street gang member.

In graphic surveillance video of the shooting, viewers can see the victim struggling as he was beaten on the ground before six shots are fired.

Authorities are still looking for two people of interest. On Monday evening, police released photos of two men wanted for questioning in connection with Sunday's shooting.

One is described as 30 to 35 years old, last seen wearing a dark color hat, red scarf, dark sweatshirt, dark pants and white sneakers.

The second man is 30 to 35 years old, slim build, and was last seen wearing a gray hoody sweat shirt, black pants, and black sneakers.

MS-13 is a “transnational” street gang pinned for numerous crimes across the country, prompting the FBI in 2004 to start a MS-13 National Gang Task Force. Members have been linked to several crimes and murders on Long Island in recent years.

The 18th Street gang is also a "transnational" criminal gang. The two gangs have had previous feuds, Department of Justice records show.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitinghttp://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

