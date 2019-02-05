Harlem woman says she waited 3 months for NYCHA to replace her disabled mother’s toilet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A woman spent months taking her 78-year-old mother to a neighbor's bathroom because the toilet in their New York City Housing Authority apartment wasn't working.

Damaris Ramos lives in the Wagner Houses in Harlem with mom Blanca Cruz. Cruz suffered a stroke a few years ago and is now in a wheelchair.

“It’s sad really, but everyday we have to take in her wheelchair to a neighbor's bathroom,” said Ramos.

Ramos said she feels replacing her toilet was a simple request, but it wasn't easy to make it happen.

“I’ve put in multiple tickets for months,” said Ramos.

Hours after PIX11 reaches out to NYCHA, Ramos got a new toilet when NYCHA staff showed up to install it.

