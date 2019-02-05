Fuel smell prompts L train suspension between Manhattan, Queens: MTA

NEW YORK — A worrisome, but allegedly not harmful, smell of fuel prompted an investigation that suspended L train service in both directions between Manhattan and Queens Tuesday afternoon, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

A smell on tracks near Graham Av. sparked the suspension between Myrtle-Wyckoff Av in Brooklyn and 8 Av in Manhattan, the MTA stated online around 1:10 p.m.

The air is “currently safe, but we need to correct and resolve the condition before restoring service,” the MTA said just before 2 p.m.

Alternative service includes:

J train or B39 bus service over the Williamsburg Bridge

A or C train service to G service at Hoyt Schermerhorn, or to Broadway Junction

E/M train service to G service at Court Sq.

M14A or M14D bus service on 14 St in Manhattan

Riders can get a courtesy subway or buss pass from station agents.