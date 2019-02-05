Colin Kroll, co-founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, died of accidental drug overdose: medical examiner

NEW YORK — The cause of death for Colin Kroll, the CEO and co-founder of the HQ Trivia game, was released by the medical examiner on Tuesday.

Kroll, 34, was found dead in December 2018 at his Manhattan apartment after he suffered from a drug overdose, according to the examiner.

Drugs found in his system include fentanyl, fluoroisobutyryl fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the examiner said.

A woman called police on Sunday, Dec. 16 about a person in need of a medical assistance, authorities said at the time.

Officers went to Kroll’s Spring Street apartment in SoHo and found him dead with no obvious signs of trauma.

According to several reports, drug paraphernalia was found in the apartment.

Kroll became CEO of HQ Trivia in 2015. He was also the co-founder of Vine.

The HQ Trivia app became available for iOS in Aug. 2017 and was available for androids at the end of that same year.

HQ Trivia became a popular app, in which players can participate in daily trivia games in hopes of winning prize money.

“Time” magazine awarded it “App of the year” in 2017.