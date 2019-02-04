Woman killed, man injured in shooting near Coney Island construction site: police

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a shooting near a construction site in Coney Island Monday, according to police.

The pair were shot around West 33rd Street and Neptune Avenue at 11:42 a.m. police said.

They were near a construction site, but it is not known if they were inside or if they were workers.

Both were transported to area hospitals, and the woman was pronounced dead, police said.

A preliminary investigation found a person driving a black Dodge Durango fired the gunshots, according to police.