Woman found slain in NJ home, husband dead after apparent suicide

FREEHOLD, N.J. — Authorities say a woman was found slain in her New Jersey home and her husband’s body was later found in a river after an apparent suicide.

Police and Monmouth County prosecutors say the body of 48-year-old Denise Bartone was found Monday morning in the family’s home in Freehold Township.

Prosecutors said her husband, Kenneth Bartone, was found Monday afternoon floating in the Raritan River “dead of an apparent suicide.”

A vehicle registered to the Bartone family was found parked on the Thomas Edison Memorial Bridge in Woodbridge.

Authorities say the public is not in any danger. An investigation is continuing.