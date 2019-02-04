Police identify 72-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run near Times Square

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan -- Police have identified the bicyclist who died early Monday morning near Times Square as 72-year-old Chiam Joseph of the East Village.

Police were out in force on the corner of 45th Street and Eighth Avenue warning bicyclists and turning vehicles to obey all traffic laws after this early morning hit-and-run here on this corner.

Police say at 5:53 a.m., the 72-year-old man on the bicycle was struck by a vehicle that kept on going a deli worker at the Carve café called 911.

The bicyclist later died at the hospital.

“I see the old man there with the bicycle. The bicycle was broken,” Ali Alsamat, a deli worker, told PIX11 News. “He got pain."

Police looked at surveillance video from the scene, and believe it may be a private oil truck responsible in this hit-and-run.

An 80-year-old cyclist told PIX11 he is always wary of his surroundings as he rides up Eighth Avenue.

“Kind of scared here,” Randolph Chung said. "You have to be very careful, look around before you make the turn."

Bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians were being given vision zero cards warning everyone to be careful in the crosswalk.

“Was it a hit-and-run? Was he aware he did it? I don’t know what the driver knew,” Tom Schiff, a pedestrian, told PIX11.

“You have to be very careful,” truck driver Ernesto Perez, told PIX11. “They don’t look when they are turning."

“People have to pay more attention and this tragedy could be avoided,” Kristopher Charles, another pedestrian, told PIX11.