NYCHA tenant says she has no heat, hot water at Sumner Houses in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Brooklyn mom told PIX11 she uses buckets to bathe her son because the heat and hot water is inconsistent in Sumner Houses.

Evelyn Rolon says she boils water and uses a bucket to bathe her son, who is living with autism.

“Everyday I wake up with no heat, no hot water. I have rust in our tub. I can’t get the basic necessities. All we get is, 'where’s the rent?'” said Rolon. “It’s downright degrading."

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson tells us they made adjustments to building equipment to increase temperatures. Plumbers were on site Monday, and staff will schedule a re-glazing of Rolon's bathtub.

Rolon says the hot water is now flowing.

If you have a story, send a selfie video to Monica Morales at monica@pix11.com.