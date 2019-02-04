NY woman making a name for herself with her handcrafted CBD oil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Is it the next gold rush?

Cannabidiol is now big business. According to the Hemp Business Journal, the hemp industry produced $1 billion in revenue last year. It's expected to continue to grow at a rapid rate through 2022.

Today’s Changemaker is a 28-year-old woman who caught onto the trend and is now making her name for her herself in the male-dominated industry. Her product is called TONIC. It's a handcrafted CBD oil and botanical blend.

It’s sold online, but also in boutiques in New York. Nikki Ostrower says it’s flying off their shelves.

“Our clients, as well as I, take it daily. It’s beneficial for sleep, anxiety, pain and whole host of issues," Ostrower said.

Creator Brittany Carbone started taking CBD oil in 2017 to help reduce stress and improve her over-all wellbeing.

“It changed my life," she said. "That's when I was like, 'I want to share it with the world.'”

She started creating different potions with CBD oil and realized she was helping relieve her client's pain with her potions. Her passion became her business.

She convinced her family, who owns land in upstate New York, to let her and her husband grow hemp so she could expand her brand, TONIC.

She has been so successful that she was named one of Forbes.com women to watch in the hemp industry.