MS-13, 18th Street gang connected to deadly Queens subway platform shooting; 1 in custody: sources

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A person is in custody Monday in connection to a deadly shooting over the weekend on a Queens subway platform that is believed to be connected to the MS-13 and 18th Street gangs, sources said.

One person was arrested and a second is still being sought, according to police. It is not yet clear if the person in custody is the suspected shooter.

The incident is believed to have occurred between MS-13 gang members and 18th Street gang member rivals, sources said. The sources did not say if the victim was a member of either gang.

A man was shot in the head on the 90th Street—Elmhurst Avenue platform Sunday afternoon following a fight, police said.

In graphic surveillance video, you see the victim struggling as he’s beaten on the ground before six shots are fired.

Police later said they were looking for two people of interest, and released a photo of one man who they said was wanted in connection to the shooting.

MS-13 is a “transnational” street gang pinned for numerous crimes across the country, prompting the FBI in 2004 to start a MS-13 National Gang Task Force. Members have been linked to numerous crimes and murders on Long Island in recent years.

The 18th Street gang is also a “transnational” criminal gang. The two gangs have had previous feuds, Department of Justice records show.

