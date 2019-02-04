Man shot and killed in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn late Sunday night, police said.

Police found an unconscious and unresponsive man lying in the street near East 49th Street and Avenue D in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn at about 11 p.m.

The 43-year-old man, who suffered gunshot wounds to his head and torso, was rushed to a hospital where he later died.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).