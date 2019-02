LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens โ€” Police have apprehended a man who escaped from officers in Queens last week, according to police.

Mohamed Saleh was arrested in the vicinity of the Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City on drug possessions and sale charges at about 10 p.m. last Tuesday, police said.

While Saleh and others were led out of the location, he evaded police, authorities said.

Saleh was apprehended nearly a week later. The details of his arrest were not immediately known.

Mohamed Saleh, who was wanted for ESCAPE, has been APPREHENDED! Thank you to all concerned #NewYorkers for their help in this effort. Together in #NYC, weโ€™re all #CrimeStoppers ๐Ÿ•ต๐Ÿฟโ€โ™‚๏ธ๐Ÿ‘ฎ๐Ÿฝโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ•ต๐Ÿผโ€โ™€๏ธ๐Ÿ‘ฎ๐Ÿปโ€โ™‚๏ธ pic.twitter.com/j9JQ6QPG9d — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 4, 2019