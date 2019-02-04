Bicyclist, 72, killed in Manhattan hit-and-run: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — A 72-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run in Manhattan Monday morning, according to police.

The incident was reported at Eighth Avenue and West 45th Street at 5:53 a.m., police said.

Responding officers said they found the victim next to a bicycle. He was transported to the hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the 72-year-old was riding a bicycle in a bike lane on the northbound side of Eighth Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle, NYPD officials said.

The driver fled after striking the man, according to police.

Accident investigation at 8th Avenue & West 45 Streets. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Y9UJ1WuPVn — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) February 4, 2019