Lyft driver uses rider's bathroom, sexually assaults her, police say

MADISON, Wis. (WTMJ) — A 28-year-old Madison man has been arrested for sexually assaulting his Lyft customer, police say.

According to a press release by Madison Police Department , the driver asked to use the 25-year-old woman’s bathroom after giving her a ride early Sunday morning. The woman reported to police that he sexually assaulted her upon entering her Langdon Street apartment.

The woman contacted police after the assault. The suspect was later located and arrested during a traffic stop.