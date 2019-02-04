Helping a loved one survive abuse

Watch this piece live at 7:45 a.m., or refresh this page for video.
Chances are that you or someone you know has been involved in an abusive relationship.
One in four women and one in nine men experience physical or sexual abuse at the hands of an intimate partner. Not man survivors are willing to talk about their abuse… but that’s changing now.
This is a guide for anyone who wants to help a loved one survive abuse.
Resources:
- NYC Alliance Against Sexual Assault — 212-229-0345
- Day One New York
- Day One New York toll free hotline — 800-214-4150 / Text line: 646-535-3291
- NYC Domestic Violence Hotline 800-621-HOPE (4673)
- Call 311 and ask for the City’s 24-Hour Domestic Violence Hotline.
- For more information on relationship abuse, click here
- Call 866-331-9474 or text LOVEIS to 22522
If you decide to leave your partner, have a bag packed with essentials including:
- Clothes
- Medicine
- Money
- Extra keys
- Important documents such as:
- Identification
- Birth Certificates/Social Security Cards
- Passports/Green Cards/Visas/Work Permits
- Bank Statements/Credit Cards/Checkbooks
- Tax Returns/pay Stubs
- House deed/lease
- Order of Protection
- Custody/Visitation
- Marriage License
- Children’s immunization/school records