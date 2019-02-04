Former NYPD officer gets up to 15 years in prison for fatal DWI crash

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn—A former NYPD officer faces up to 15 years in prison for fatally striking a pedestrian and injuring three others while drunk, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

Nicholas Batka, 30, was not on duty when he jumped a curb in Williamsburg while driving an SUV, slamming into four people and killing one in 2016. He was sentenced Monday to five to 15 years in prison following his guilty plea.

“This tragic case is another reminder of how dangerous drunk driving is and the terrible toll it can exact,” Gonzalez sad. “This defendant accepted responsibility for his reckless and criminal actions that early morning, which took a promising young man’s life and irreparably harmed three additional victims.”

Andrew Esquivel, 21, was killed in the crash. Sophia Tabchhouri, then 20, suffered injuries to her legs and arms, including multiple fractures. Divya Menezes, also then 20, suffered trauma to both legs and to the right arm plus pelvic fractures. James Balchunas, then 24, suffered serious leg injuries.

Batka was fired by the NYPD a few days after the incident.