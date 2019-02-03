Woman struck and killed by hit-and-run driver on Long Island

MASTIC, N.Y. — Police are looking for the driver of a deadly hit-and-run on Long Island Saturday night.

A woman was crossing Mastic Road at the intersection of Southaven Avenue when a 2004 Acura struck her shortly before midnight, police said.

She was knocked to the ground and was then run over by a second vehicle, according to police.

The second vehicle briefly stopped before fleeing the scene, police said. The driver of the Acura remained on scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity has not been released by police.

Authorities describe the vehicle that fled the scene as an older model, silver, 4-door Chevrolet Impala.

Anyone with information to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.