Reactions pour in to Maroon 5, Songebob tribute in Super Bowl LIII halftime show

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta Sunday night.
They were joined by Travis Scott and Atlanta-native and Outkast rapper Big Boi. There was also a clip from “Spongebob Squarepants.” More than a million people signed a petition asking for the tribute in honor of Stephen Hillenburg’s passing.
Many on Twitter expressed disappointment with the show.
The show wasn’t a total bust and did get some love on Twitter.
Some were also upset Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine took his shirt off, noting the reaction Janet Jackson received when her shirt slipped during a halftime show performance.
Grammy-nominated rapper Cardi B had said she received an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, but turned it down in support of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick.