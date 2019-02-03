Reactions pour in to Maroon 5, Songebob tribute in Super Bowl LIII halftime show

ATLANTA — Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta Sunday night.

They were joined by Travis Scott and Atlanta-native and Outkast rapper Big Boi. There was also a clip from “Spongebob Squarepants.” More than a million people signed a petition asking for the tribute in honor of Stephen Hillenburg’s passing.

Many on Twitter expressed disappointment with the show.

Live look in at the world's reaction to that trash #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/ZUHKySUyE0 — Doriana Grande (@DorianaGrande_) February 4, 2019

Sorry to add to the countless amount of hate that Maroon 5 is about to get but that was the most boring halftime show I’ve ever seen? — Sarah Rolen (@sarah_rolen) February 4, 2019

The show wasn’t a total bust and did get some love on Twitter.

AMAZING HALF TIME SHOW. IM A BIG FAN OF MAROON 5 AND I WOULD SAY THAT THEIR PERFORMANCE WAS BETTER THAN TRAVIS SCOTT'S.#SuperBowl #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/vQ8EaZs8lB — GhostlyMarine (@StrunckCarter) February 4, 2019

Some were also upset Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine took his shirt off, noting the reaction Janet Jackson received when her shirt slipped during a halftime show performance.

This country should have a serious chat about why Adam Levine’s nipples are, uh, apparently “acceptable” on TV but Janet Jackson was shamed and blacklisted for something she didn’t even do.#SuperBowl — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 4, 2019

Poor Adam he showed his nips at the Super Bowl so now his career will be ruined like Janet’s. OH WAIT Never mind!!!! — Glennon Doyle (@GlennonDoyle) February 4, 2019

Grammy-nominated rapper Cardi B had said she received an offer to perform at the Super Bowl, but turned it down in support of ex-NFL player Colin Kaepernick.