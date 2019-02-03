Rallies continue outside federal jail in Brooklyn as power working to be restored

BROOKLYN — As the federal Bureau of Prisons work to restore power to a Brooklyn detention center where inmates have gone without heat and power for days, rallies continue outside the facility.

Hundreds of protestors gathered outside the Metropolitan Detention Center over the weekend, demanding answers as to why hundreds of inmates spent the last weekend without heat, power or the ability to communicate with their families and attorneys.

As protestors returned Sunday, many said they planned to stay until electricity was fully restored.

Warning: Video may contain graphic language

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams is expected to join a group of interfaith leaders to demand the BOP grant clergy access to inmates for spiritual support.

The Bureau of Prisons acknowledged in an emailed statement Saturday that the jail “experienced a partial power outage due to a fire in the switch gear room.” The bureau said a new electrical panel is being installed by an outside contractor and work is expected to be completed by Monday.

The bureau said air temperatures in the units “were within acceptable ranges” Saturday and that inmates have hot water for showers and hot water in the cell sinks.

New York City’s Emergency Services also provided blankets to the facility and inmates receive additional blankets and clothing.

Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez disagreed. She visited the facility and said officials are not taking the situation seriously enough. She said lawmakers measured the temperature as low as 49 degrees in some cells. “The heat is sporadic and it’s uneven,” she said.

Visitors should continue to check the public website at www.bop.gov for any updates regarding visiting.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Associated Press contributed to this report.