Pregnant woman stabbed and killed in Queens: sources

RIDGEWOOD, Queens — A pregnant woman died after she was stabbed several times in Queens, police sources said Sunday.

Jennifer Irigoyen was found with stab wounds to her neck and torso inside the vestibule of a building along Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood at about 1 a.m., police said.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to police sources, Irigoyen, 35, was pregnant.

No arrests have been made.