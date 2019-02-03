Men rob midtown jewelry store, steal $50,000 worth of merchandise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are looking for the two men accused of stealing about $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Manhattan jewelry store.

On Jan. 31, two men entered the Maurice Fine Jewelry store on West 57th Street and displayed a firearm, police said.

One of the alleged thieves began to take assorted jewelry from a tray and placed it in a duffel bag before fleeing, according to police.

The jewelry was valued at a total of $50,000, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).