Man stabs Bronx car wash worker in the abdomen in unprovoked attack: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A man stabbed a 54-year-old car wash worker in the stomach early Sunday morning in the Bronx, police said.

The victim was stabbed once in the abdomen at a car wash on Westchester Avenue near Colgate Avenue, officials said. It was unprovoked.

The attacker fled westbound on Wetchester Avenue.

Emergency medical services rushed the victim to a local hospital, police said. He is in stable condition.

Police have asked for help identifying the attacker. He’s believed to be in his 20s or 30s. The man was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

