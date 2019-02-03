Man shot and killed at Queens subway station: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A man was fatally shot on the platform of a Queens subway station Sunday afternoon, police said.

Authorities responded to reports of shots fired at the 90th Street- Elmhurst Avenue station at about 12:47 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot on the 7 train platform. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

7 trains are currently bypassing 90th Street in both directions, and 34 Street-bound 7 trains are running express from Mets-Willets Pt to 74 St- Broadway while police investigate, the MTA tweeted.

Expect delays on 34 St-bound 7 train service.