Man punched and kicked on Bronx street

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police are looking for the person who punched a 64-year-old man in the Bronx Friday afternoon.

The victim walking in the vicinity of East 167 Street and Boston Road when a man approached him from behind and punched him, police said.

The attacker then proceeded to punch and kick the victim while he was on the ground before fleeing, according to cops.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a broken jaw, said police.

Video surveillance shows the moment the attacker walked up to the victim before attacking him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).