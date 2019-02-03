Dozens displaced after fire breaks out at Bronx apartment

MELROSE, the Bronx — Dozens of residents are displaced after a fire broke out at a Bronx apartment building early Sunday.

Crews responded to a fire on the top floor of a six-store apartment building at 361 East 163rd St. in Melrose. The blaze extended to the cockloft of the building, according to fire officials.

The fire was deemed under control by 5 a.m., according to FDNY.

The fire forced residents of four buildings to evacuation, the American Red Cross said.

The Red Cross is assisting about 70 residents who were displaced by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Citizen app video shows flames on the roof of the building and heavy smoke surrounding the neighborhood sky.