1 dead, 1 critically injured in high-speed collision on Belt Parkway; woman taken into custody: police

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Authorities are investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Queens early Sunday.

Police responded to a vehicle collision on the Belt Parkway near Exit 19 at about 4:40 a.m.

When they arrived, officers discovered a man with trauma throughout his body. According to investigators, he was apparently ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity was not released pending family notification.

A second occupant was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigation revealed a 2018 Dodge Challenger with two occupants was traveling at a high rate of speed on the Belt Parkway when it collided with a jersey barrier and overturned, according to police.

A 22-year-old woman was also driving on the Belt Parkway when she struck the overturned vehicle, police said.

She was sustained minor injuries and was later taken into custody with charges pending.