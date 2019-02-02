Missing teen from the Bronx found in Manhattan with registered sex offender, police say

NEW YORK — The missing teen from the Bronx was found in Manhattan with a registered sex offender, police said Saturday.

The 14-year-old girl and Anthony Ferdinand, 35, were recognized by MTA employees while on the Q train in the vicinity the Herald Square-34th Street subway station at about 10:15 a.m., police said.

The girl was reported missing after she was last seen on Thursday at her residence, police said. Authorities suspected she was with Ferdinand, who is a level two registered sex offender.

Ferdinand was taken into custody with charges pending.

Investigation remains ongoing.