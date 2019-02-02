Hallmark will now air Christmas movies all year long

Even though Christmas ended over a month ago, Hallmark announced on Thursday that the channel will be airing Christmas movies every Friday night all year long.

“To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Countdown to Christmas we’ve got holiday movies on Hallmark Channel every Friday night all year long,” Hallmark posted on their Facebook page. “Tomorrow [Friday] snuggle in and dream of sugar plums while you enjoy ‘Christmas Under Wraps.'”

The news was received well across social media—the original announcement had over 7,900 likes, 2,400 comments and 4,700 shares on Facebook.

To see when your favorite movies are scheduled to air, click here.