Fire rips through home in New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — Crews are battling a fire that broke out at a home in New Jersey Saturday.

Fire officials responded to the blaze at a residence along Andrew Street between Avenue C and John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Bayonne.

Bayonne’s Office of Emergency Management is advising everyone to avoid the area.

Citizen video shows heavy, thick smoke coming from the house, affecting neighboring homes. Smoke can be seen from blocks away.

No injuries were immediately reported.

