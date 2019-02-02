1 arrested after man attacked outside Long Island puppy store

ALBERTSON, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he allegedly attacked another man outside a puppy store on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to an assault in the rear of the Pups 4 Love dog store along Willis Avenue in Albertson just before 3:30 p.m.

The victim, 48, had an argument with two men who were delivering puppies, police said.

The argument became physical when one of the delivery workers removed the victim from his vehicle and began to strike him, according to police.

The second deliveryman, Christopher Hyde, joined the attack, cops said.

Hyde, of Missouri, was later arrested and charged with third degree assault. The other alleged attacker fled the scene, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital for pain and swelling, police said.