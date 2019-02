KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens — A woman died after a fire broke out at her Queens home Thursday evening.

The blaze broke out just after 6 p.m. at a house along 60th Avenue and 148th Street.

Firefighters discovered Maria Medina inside the house, unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

Medina, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.