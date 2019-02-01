Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to federal charges, including racketeering and drug trafficking

Brooklyn-born rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has plead guilty to nine federal charges including racketeering and drug trafficking, according to reports published in the New York Times and TMZ.

Hernandez plead guilty last week and admitted his affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, according to the New York Times.

He allegedly told a judge he engaged in “shooting at people, robbing people and, at times, drug trafficking.” He has also agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, according to the New York Times.

Along with several of his alleged associates, the 22-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Daniel Hernandez, were indicted back in November on racketeering and firearm charges.

Hernandez has been held at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Facility since.

According to NYS courts, if convicted on racketeering charges, the rapper faced a fine up to $25,000 and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

It was not immediately known what sentence he faces now that he has plead guilty.