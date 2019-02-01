Super Bowl savings: Scoring game-day deals on TVs, snacks and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Super Bowl can mean super savings, especially if you're in the market for a new television or other high-tech toys. Discounts can be so deep they even rival Black Friday deals, without the long lines.

PIX11's Betty Nguyen sat down with lifestyle expert Carey Reilly to break down some of the best deals on televisions, projectors, portable chargers, party food and more.

Your first stop should be Slickdeals.net, a website (and app) that uses its network of 11 million users to find the deepest discounts around.

These are some of the best deals you can score ahead of Super Bowl Sunday:

The PIQS Q1 4D Home Theater Projector, on sale now for around $500, is right around the same price as a big-screen TV, but with a display up to 100 inches.

Not big enough? The Epson 2150 Wireless Projector boasts a picture up to 300 inches and is on sale now for $699.

Keeping your smart phone fully charged throughout the big game is a breeze with VistaShop's Book Style Power Bank, which can charge your phone up to 300 percent. The portable charger is on sale now for more than half-off.

Having a Super Bowl party? Make sure your guests are comfortable with the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool air purifier. It can warm or cool an entire room, while also removing harmful allergens. You can currently find it for $150 off retail price.

You can't have a Super Bowl party without some suped-up snacks.

The Slickdeals app has steep discounts on pizza delivery and restaurant orders. Need a vegetarian or vegan solution? Loma Linda has a new line of plant-based protein you can add to tacos, nachos and more. Even better, it's gluten-free and GMO-free.

