New Yorkers will be heading to the polls on Feb. 26 for a special election to fill a vacancy in the office of public advocate.

The race has a crowded field of 23 candidates all seeking the position. For the past few weeks, News Closeup has introduced viewers to many of the top contenders running for office.

We hear from candidates Jumaane Williams, Ron Kim and Rafael Espinal who tell us about their campaigns, the tickets they are running on and why they feel they deserve your vote.