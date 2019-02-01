Police arrest man wanted for stealing guitars, money from Queens churches

HOLLIS, Queens — Authorities arrested the man accused of stealing from several churches and establishments in Queens.

Satesh Baljit, 23, was arrested Thursday and faces several charges including grand larceny, criminal trespass, criminal possession of a weapon, burglary and petit larceny.

Police were looking for the man who walked into the St. Jared Majella Church and took two Gibson guitars valued at about $1,600 on Oct. 30.

Authorities linked the incident to at least four additional burglaries between Apr. 22, 2018 and Jan. 31, 2019:

Apr. 22: The suspect broke the front glass window of a Subway sandwich store and took about $150 in cash and about 36 soda bottles.

Jan. 18: About $1,900 was removed from collection boxes at the NYC Muslim Center Mosque on 191st Street.

Jan. 24: The suspect allegedly returned to the St. Jared Majella Church and took about $90 in cash after tampering with collection boxes.

Jan. 31: Baljit is accused of entering the NYC Muslim Center and remained unlawfully inside. He was identified as the suspect involved in several incidents and was taken into custody.