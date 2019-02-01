NYPD should increase disciplinary transparency, panel recommends

NEW YORK — A panel of criminal justice professionals is recommending the New York Police Department take steps to increase transparency and accountability in its officer disciplinary process.

The panel released a report Friday. It suggests the department release annual disciplinary statistics and enlist a liaison to help police misconduct victims get access to discipline case information.

The panel also says the department should back changes to a state law that currently prevents the release of information on the outcomes of specific disciplinary cases.

Former U.S. Attorneys Mary Jo White and Robert Capers and former federal judge Barbara Jones say they found the disciplinary process generally produces fair results, but needs improvement.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill enlisted the trio last June in an effort to make sure discipline practices are fair and effective.