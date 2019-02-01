× NJ teacher struck in hit-and-run has died; Search for driver continues

LINDEN, N.J. — A 35-year-old teacher from Fanwood, New Jersey, has succumbed to her injuries after a hit-and-run on Jan. 20.

Meghan Crilly died Thursday night at a Newark hospital, Linden Police Lt. Christopher Guenther confirmed Friday.

Crilly was walking with friends in Linden at about 1 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle struck her and fled the scene. Her friends were not injured in the collision.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Crilly’s family, she had been in a coma since at least Jan. 23 and underwent multiple surgeries. The page also reported Crilly suffered spinal damage, a broken pelvis, ankle, and tibia, as well as having a lacerated liver and internal bleeding.

Crilly’s father told PIX11 on Wednesday that she was in very grave condition and that the family was still weighing the difficult decision of whether or not to remove her from life support.

The search is still on for the driver of the vehicle that struck Crilly. Linden Police said the suspect was driving a red, 2014 or 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, possibly with tinted windows and a sun roof.

Authorities released surveillance footage Tuesday they believe shows the vehicle in question.

Police said in a Facebook post Friday that anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jimmy Solano with the Linden Police at (908) 474-8505

Additionally, the Union County Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be given anonymously by phone at (908) 654-TIPS (8477) or online at uctip.org.