Monica brings the heat — and a one-on-one with Ben Carson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUD Secretary Ben Carson announced with Mayor Bill De Blasio that an independent monitor will be appointed by HUD to oversee NYC public housing.

“I expect individuals like yourself to keep a spotlight on what is going on," Secretary Carson said. "It’s the best tools to make sure things are being done as promised."

Rosa Oyola lives at the Castle Hill Houses in the Bronx with her 3-year-old grandson Darnell, and she says for days, she hasn’t been feeling the heat.

“We are suffering here with our kids," Oyola said. It’s not fair. Fix it."

Judy Jones lives in the same building on the same floor and she says she is frustrated and cold too.

“I’m sick right now because of the no heat. I’m mad," Jones said. "My son doesn’t want to come here because it’s too cold."

According to a press release from the City, NYCHA says they have their situation room up and running, and are:

Increasing heating response teams from Wednesday through Friday, with teams working day, evening, and overnight shifts

Adding more staff at the Customer Contact Center

Opening one warming center in every borough

NYCHA spokesperson says while there is no service interruption currently, staff are currently visiting apartments that are reporting heat or hot water service issues, as these may be isolated individual apartment issues.

And concerning the Castle Hill Houses outages, a spokesperson says staff are on site and looking into possible heat issues at Castle Hill Houses. Any resident with an issue can use the MyNYCHA app or call the Customer Contact Center at 718-707-7771 to file a work order 24 hours a day.

And entire Lynne Patton interview here: