Missing teen girl from the Bronx may be with registered sex offender, NYPD says

THE BRONX — Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who authorities believe is with a registered sex offender.

Police say Sage Locus, from the Bronx, was last seen on Thursday at about 6 p.m. at a shelter on West 125th Street where level two registered sex offender Anthony Ferdinand, 35, lives.

Police say Locus and Ferdinand know each other, but the details were not immediately clear.

Locus is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white jacket and white pants.

Ferdinand is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).