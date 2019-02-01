Man accused of using hammer to kill 3 Asian men at Brooklyn restaurant charged with hate crime: DA

BROOKLYN — A man accused of using a hammer in a violent rampage at a Brooklyn restaurant, killing three people, has been charged with a hate crime, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Arthur Martunovich, 34, of Sheepshead Bay, was arraigned Friday following the Jan. 15 attack, according to the DA. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder as a hate crime, and related charges for allegedly bludgeoning three Asian men to death.

“This was a violent, horrific and harrowing attack on three completely innocent, hardworking men who were targeted simply because they were Asian,” DA Eric Gonzalez said in a news release. “Sheepshead Bay, like all of Brooklyn, celebrates its diversity and will not tolerate vicious, hate-filled attacks in its community. I am committed to seeking justice for these three victims and their heartbroken families, friends and neighbors.”

Martunovich was arrested the night he is accused of walking into the Seaport Buffet on Emmons Avenue near East 21st Street and striking employees with a hammer.

A chef at the buffet, 34-year-old Fufai Pun, died at the hospital that day.

The restaurant owner later died, police said on Jan. 18, and the manager, Tsz Pun, 50, died Thursday, Jan. 24.

The attack was unprovoked and Martunovich was an emotionally disturbed person, police said at the time.