Knife-wielding man who tied up family during UWS home invasion arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Police say the knife-wielding man who tied up a family during a home invasion in Manhattan had about a dozen prior arrests for burglary and robbery.

Daniel Omolukun is accused of entering the fourth floor apartment of a building along West 78th Street and threatened the family with a knife.

He then tied up the parents and their adult daughter, and kept them in two separate rooms while he took over $100 in cash, euros, pesos and credit cards, according to police.

The victims had minor injuries, including scratches and abrasions to victims.

Omolukun, 30, was caught by police a short time later after police matched him with the suspect description. He was taken to an area hospital because he "started acting up" after he was taken into custody. The man spat in an officer's face and tried to bite other officers.

Omolukun, who police said is homeless, faces several charges, including robbery, burglary, grand larceny, kidnapping (for holding victims hostage), unlawful imprisonment, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools, resisting arrest, obstructing government administration and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Omolukun had 12 prior arrests for burglary and robbery and was on parole through 2020.