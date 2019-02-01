Heart disease survivor pushes for AEDs, CPR training in schools after collapsing during volleyball tryouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- It's the first day of "Go Red for Women" month -- the American Heart Association's initiative to raise awareness for women's heart health.

And it's especially important now, with the staggering new statistic that 48 percent of Americans have some form of heart disease.

All this month, PIX11 is talking with heart disease survivors who are sharing their incredible stories.

Tonight, PIX11'S Tamsen Fadal talks to Leah Olverd, whose life was saved thanks to some fast thinking and right training.