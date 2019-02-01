Brooklyn school works to tackle bullying

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — One New York school is tackling bullying by changing the way children interact with each other.

The goal, to be proactive rather than re-active.

The Pulse Program live stream is igniting positivity.The program, which allows students to give live, positive feedback to their friends, teachers and other students, has been in place at the David A. Boody Junior High School in Brooklyn for over a year.

Principal Dominick D’Angelo says the program has helped turn the staff and students moral around. “Our students love coming to school and they love the opportunity of being kind and receiving kind shout outs.”