BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn basketball coach is charged with shooting the parent of one of his players.

Authorities say the parent went to the coach’s home on Dec. 22 to confront him regarding his child’s playing time at Paul Robeson High School in Brooklyn.

The confrontation escalated and the parent was shot.

Todd Myles, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal use of a firearm.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Downtown Brooklyn.